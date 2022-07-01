With equities looking rather sour after a terrible start to 1H 2022, stock futures are pointing lower and there might not be much appetite to go chasing a turnaround before the long weekend. One can argue that we might only see fresh flows come back in next week when market players can get more settled in.

The S&P 500 had its worst first half to the year since 1970 and the Nasdaq had its worst first six months on record. The worst part is that the outlook remains ever challenging and while a turnaround later this year may be plausible, it is hard to see a quick shift in gears for the time being.