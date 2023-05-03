We've had some wild swings in markets since the US cash close. This stoked fear:

Once NY finishes up for the day its only New Zealand and Australian markets that are active. Liquidity is super-thin.

We had oil, gold, equity indexes, rates all on the move:

AUD, NZD, CAD have all taken hits, not huge though. JPY has been a 'safe haven' beneficiary:

Its just going on to 7am in Singapore and Hong Kong, once these two are active it'll add much better liquidity to markets.