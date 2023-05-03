Considering strategic options including a sale is a polite way of saying they're teetering on the edge of collapse.

PacWest Bancorp ... has been considering a variety of strategic options, including a sale, according to people familiar with the situation. According to the people who asked not to be identified because the matter is private, the Beverly Hills-based bank has been working with a financial adviser and has been considering a breakup or a capital raise. According to the sources, while the company is open to selling, it has not begun a formal auction process.

Paging Dimon and his big bag: