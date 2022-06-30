After a more interesting meeting last month, today is set to feature a bit more of a straightforward and dull OPEC+ meeting. As mentioned at the start of the week:

"OPEC+ last met earlier this month on 2 June, where they decided to increase output by 648k bpd in July, up from the initial plan of 432k bpd. They are expected to carry that policy stance into August later this week when they meet on 30 June. That is despite the fact that US president Biden will be heading to Riyadh next month - where he is supposedly going to discuss on 'energy security'.

"Just be wary that the current oil output deal is set to expire in September and even now, they are already struggling to lift output further amid the lack of spare capacity. That is something to take note of when weighing up the tightness in the oil market in general."

The meeting is scheduled for 1130 GMT later today.