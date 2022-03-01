A new report from NBC. I am not sure how reliable their info is.
U.S. intelligence agencies have determined that Russian President Vladimir Putin is growing increasingly frustrated by his military struggles in Ukraine, and may see his only option as doubling down on violence, current and former U.S. officials briefed on the matter tell NBC News.
As the Russian economy teeters under unprecedented global sanctions and his purportedly superior military force appears bogged down, Putin has lashed out in anger at underlings, even as he remains largely isolated from the Kremlin due in part to concerns about Covid, the sources said.
On the sources, this is what NBC says:
Western intelligence agencies have good visibility into the Russian leader right now and are closely watching his moves for any significant behavioral changes, several current and former officials said. Four American officials said there’s no intelligence saying that he is mentally unstable, but said he has displayed a different pattern of behavior than in the past.
"Good visibility into the Russian leader right now". Not everyone is going to accept this assertion. As for his lashing out in anger ... if my military was 10 times the size of the invadee and was struggling as it appears to be doing I'd probably lash out too.