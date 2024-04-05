New York earthquake

An earthquake has hit the New York City region.

The initial details peg it at a 5.5 magnitude earthquake, which is a moderate size and it's a city that doesn't really get earthquakes. The largest known earthquake in this region occurred in 1884 and had a magnitude of approximately 5.0.

The center of the earthquake was about 30 km (20 miles) west of North Plainfield, New Jersey.

This comes after a large 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan on the weekend. It was the largest quake there in 25 years.

A 2008 study from Columbia University found that the New York area was at "substantially greater" risk of a 6 or 7 magnitude earthquake than was previously thought