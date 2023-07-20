Chatter about the place, no further details at this stage but if true would be supportive of risk assets at the margin.
The aim would be to spur residential property buying to help prop up the troubled sector.
Added - ok here we go, a little more (info via Bloomberg, gated):
- Regulators are weighing scrapping rules that disqualify people who’ve ever had a mortgage - even if fully repaid - from being considered a first-time homebuyer in major (tier-1) cities
- Currently homebuyers with a mortgage record who don’t own a property are still subject to the higher down-payment and more restrictive borrowing limits applied to those buying a second home.