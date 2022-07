Passing this along, as far as I know not confirmed yet:

On the evening of July 25, a screenshot related to Didi’s ongoing bankruptcy audit was leaked by an accounting firm employee. On Chinese social media platform Weibo, a user suspected of being a Didi employee confirmed that the firm’s car-sharing business is going into liquidation. The news comes as Didi’s autonomous driving business, which is heavily associated with its car-sharing venture, is undergoing massive layoffs.

