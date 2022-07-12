The Reuters Tankan monthly poll is intended to track the quarterly Bank of Japan tankan survey.

Key indications:

  • manufacturing sentiment +9 in July, same as in June
  • non-manufacturing +14, from +13 in June

The 3-month ahead forecasts are:

  • manufacturing +13
  • non-manufacturing +18

Issues of concern include:

  • chip shortage
  • China's heavy pandemic response
  • a weak yen (making imported materials increasingly expensive)

Reuters Tankan poll of 495 big and midsize firms between June 29 and July 8, of which 248 responded.

