The Reuters Tankan monthly poll is intended to track the quarterly Bank of Japan tankan survey.

Key indications:

manufacturing sentiment +9 in July, same as in June

non-manufacturing +14, from +13 in June

The 3-month ahead forecasts are:

manufacturing +13

non-manufacturing +18

Issues of concern include:

chip shortage

China's heavy pandemic response

a weak yen (making imported materials increasingly expensive)

---

Reuters Tankan poll of 495 big and midsize firms between June 29 and July 8, of which 248 responded.

Yen update: