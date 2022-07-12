The Reuters Tankan monthly poll is intended to track the quarterly Bank of Japan tankan survey.
Key indications:
- manufacturing sentiment +9 in July, same as in June
- non-manufacturing +14, from +13 in June
The 3-month ahead forecasts are:
- manufacturing +13
- non-manufacturing +18
Issues of concern include:
- chip shortage
- China's heavy pandemic response
- a weak yen (making imported materials increasingly expensive)
---
Reuters Tankan poll of 495 big and midsize firms between June 29 and July 8, of which 248 responded.
Yen update: