To be honest, I'm a bit surprised at the second-leg down in risk assets after headlines from ABC crossed the wires with a US official confirming the attacks.

Here's another US official who always likes to share what he knows from classified briefings. I think he's pretty much telling us what happened.

This line of attack probably also explains the report of the radar station being knocked out.

Gold is at an all-time high and the yen is up 60 pips.

I'm inclined to fade this because I think Iran will let it go. Of course, everyone wants to know about damage and potential casualties first. But if it's three strikes on one site, I don't know if that's going to be enough for Iran to start lobbing more missiles.

Talk was a nuclear site but it might be a military base: