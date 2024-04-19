war paint trading station soldier

To be honest, I'm a bit surprised at the second-leg down in risk assets after headlines from ABC crossed the wires with a US official confirming the attacks.

Here's another US official who always likes to share what he knows from classified briefings. I think he's pretty much telling us what happened.

tw

This line of attack probably also explains the report of the radar station being knocked out.

gold

Gold is at an all-time high and the yen is up 60 pips.

I'm inclined to fade this because I think Iran will let it go. Of course, everyone wants to know about damage and potential casualties first. But if it's three strikes on one site, I don't know if that's going to be enough for Iran to start lobbing more missiles.

Talk was a nuclear site but it might be a military base:

war