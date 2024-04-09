Mostly uneventful price action as markets trade cautiously and muted ahead of tomorrow's US CPI data:

Equities: Mostly flat for US equity futures, with just a tad more pressure seen in EMEA equity futures. Asia-Pac is mixed with the Nikkei and Hang Seng higher while the Kospi and A50 is lower.

Commodities: Mostly higher across the board, oil is close to flat, marginal upside for gold and silver, with mixed flows in base metals with copper lower while iron ore is up.

Bonds: Mostly mixed as well with marginal moves across 2's, 5's and 10's and thus very limited flows in yields so far.

FX: You guessed it, also mixed. The CHF is leading the majors on the upside in what looks like a bit of a pullback after recent weakness. While the JPY and EUR are the weakest.