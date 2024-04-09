Mostly uneventful price action as markets trade cautiously and muted ahead of tomorrow's US CPI data:
- Equities: Mostly flat for US equity futures, with just a tad more pressure seen in EMEA equity futures. Asia-Pac is mixed with the Nikkei and Hang Seng higher while the Kospi and A50 is lower.
- Commodities: Mostly higher across the board, oil is close to flat, marginal upside for gold and silver, with mixed flows in base metals with copper lower while iron ore is up.
- Bonds: Mostly mixed as well with marginal moves across 2's, 5's and 10's and thus very limited flows in yields so far.
- FX: You guessed it, also mixed. The CHF is leading the majors on the upside in what looks like a bit of a pullback after recent weakness. While the JPY and EUR are the weakest.