Here's a look at how the equities space is doing:

Eurostoxx -1.1%

Germany DAX -1.1%

France CAC 40 -1.0%

UK FTSE -0.2%

S&P 500 futures -0.9%

Nasdaq futures -1.1%

Dow futures -0.7%

That's a bit of a retreat from the opening levels earlier in the day here. The bond selling is also hitting the pause button for now, with 10-year Treasury yields seen down to 3.02% from around 3.05% at the start of the session.

But the dollar is still holding its ground with EUR/USD down slightly to 1.0670 near the lows for the day, while GBP/USD is down 0.3% to 1.2490 after a bounce from 1.2430 to 1.2530 as pointed out here. USD/JPY continues to stay perky and is up 0.7% to 132.80, staying in the hunt of a potential push towards 135.00 in the bigger picture.

Meanwhile, AUD/USD is down slightly to 0.7180 after its post-RBA rally was faded quickly - falling from a high of 0.7245.