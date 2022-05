After a bright start to the new week, risk tones are pulling back today with a more cautious mood being observed.

European and US futures are keeping lower on the day while the dollar (and yen) are holding slightly higher, though changes among major currencies are relatively light all things considered. A look at the equities space:

S&P 500 futures -0.9%

Nasdaq futures -1.5%

Dow futures -0.5%

Eurostoxx futures -0.5%

DAX futures -0.4%

UK FTSE futures -0.6%