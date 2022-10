More on Putin's weaponization of food supply. Russia has decided to suspend its participation in a UN deal that had allowed grain shipments from Ukraine.

The deal was agreed to in July but Russia has withdrawn.

Reuters:

More than 9 million tonnes of corn, wheat, sunflower products, barley, rapeseed and soy have been exported under the deal, which was negotiated by Turkey along with the United Nations.

Grain prices are likely to head higher on this of course.