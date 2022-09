The pipeline is under maintenance at the moment but is slated to be back up and running tomorrow. That said, capacity has dwindled down to 20% and the above remarks by Russia is hardly encouraging for how things might continue to keep up in the coming months.

For some context, the only working turbine at the key compressor station for the pipeline is said to need technical maintenance every 1,000 hours. That means we are likely to see another brief shutdown again in mid-October.