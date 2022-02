An interesting note is that Sputnik News (Russian media) is coining this as 'Russia-Ukraine peace talks'. It may not be indicative of anything yet but just something to be wary about. Also, do take note from earlier that Ukraine's aim in these talks is to get Russia to de-escalate and call for its troops to retreat. That is something that I highly doubt Putin will go for so let's see.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW