News wire RIA Novosti with this latest. None of the reports I have seen are from anything other than Russian media.

Some folks are arguing this is 'false flag' operation. As I said on Twitter:

  • If so then its probably an even bigger deal - might just be the cover Putin is looking for to kick things off.

Donetsk is in eastern Ukraine:

donetsk ukraine 17 February 2022

