The reports are of mortars and grenades being fired by Ukrainian forces in the LPR region. LPR is Luhansk People's Republic, located in Luhansk Oblast in the Donbas region, a territory internationally recognized to be a part of Ukraine but run by Russian backed separatists.

Shooting in LPR regions is not unusual, but in this current environment sensitivity is MUCH higher.

The reports come out of Russian state media ... so maybe they are accurate or maybe they are not. If they are not its probably even more ominous as it may be the cover needed for military action by Russian forces. Anyway, couch this however you like, the markets are moving.

Stocks have been hit lower. USD is higher.

