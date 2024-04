Samsung Electronics is expected to raise the price of enterprise SSDs in the NAND sector by 20-25% in the second quarter of this year.

Info comes via South Korean business media.

AI ​​boom and the subsequent construction of data centres (AI-related storage servers) by global big tech companies cited.

Meanwhile, in Japan, the government will give an additional 590bn yen subsidy to chipmaker Rapidus. (info via Japan Industry Minister Saito statement).