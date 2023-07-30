While details are very thin indeed, the WSJ reports that Saudi Arabia is set to host Ukraine peace talks in Jeddah.

Head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Andriy Yermak, confirmed the talks:

“The Ukrainian Peace Formula contains 10 fundamental points, the implementation of which will not only ensure peace for Ukraine, but also create mechanisms to counter future conflicts in the world,”

Saudi Arabia did not acknowledge the upcoming talks.

Attendees said to include Ukraine, Brazil, India, South Africa and several other countries

A US official also to attend

The Wall Street Journal said the talks would take place Aug. 5 and 6, with around 30 countries attending.

Its not clear if China will attend, nor a Russian representative. Putin Says he is open tot alks.