Terrible earthquake in Taiwan. I still haven't seen any injury reports as yet.

--

Okinawa islands threatened by tsunami after the huge earthquake:

Also:

Taiwan chipmaker UMC:

Staff at the Hsinchu and southern Taiwan science parks were evacuated according to our operating standards

All staff are safe and factories are operating normally, some machines were shut down but we are working to restart them

Taiwan's largest chip packaging and test firm ASE says operations are normal