Terrible earthquake in Taiwan. I still haven't seen any injury reports as yet.
Okinawa islands threatened by tsunami after the huge earthquake:
- Earthquake near Taiwan Magnitude 7.5, felt in Taipei
- Reports of buildings collapsed in Taiwan after the 7.5 magnitude earthquake
- Philippines warns of tsunami and orders the evacuation of coastal areas after Taiwan quake
Also:
Taiwan chipmaker UMC:
- Staff at the Hsinchu and southern Taiwan science parks were evacuated according to our operating standards
- All staff are safe and factories are operating normally, some machines were shut down but we are working to restart them
Taiwan's largest chip packaging and test firm ASE says operations are normal