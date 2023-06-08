SEC's Gensler is on the wires saying:

Issuers of crypto securities need to register the offer and sale of their investment contracts with the SEC, or they must meet requirements for exemption.

The "vast majority" of crypto tokens meet the SEC's investment contract test.

He advises not to believe crypto asset market participants who claim on social media or television that they were unaware their activities could be illegal.

Clarifies that adding some additional utility does not exempt a crypto asset security from being defined as an investment contract.

Suggests that crypto asset market participants have consciously chosen to risk enforcement action as a cost of doing business.

Affirms that since most crypto tokens are subject to SEC securities laws, most crypto intermediaries also need to comply with these laws.

States that cryptocurrency intermediaries must comply with registration as it's essential for providing basic protections to the public and markets.

The coin is trading at $26,475. The price reached a high of $26,809. The low today was at $26,225. At the highs, the price tested its 200-hour moving average (green line currently at $26,783). The last 3 tests of the 200 hour moving average found willing sellers keeping the sellers more control technically. It would take a move above those moving averages to give the buyers more control at least in the short term.