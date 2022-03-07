Blinken:
- We are committed to proposition that Iran must never obtain a nuclear weapon
- Will discuss talk with Isreal's Lapid
- Appreciates the effort of partners and allies to end the war
Meanwhile Israel Foreign minister Lapid is saying:
- Ukraine war and nuclear talks in Vienna are events that are changing the world as we know it
- Isreal will do what it can to stop the war in Ukraine
- It no secret Israeil and US have differences on Iran talks, but have common goal of preventing Iran getting nuclear weapons