Blinken:

  • We are committed to proposition that Iran must never obtain a nuclear weapon
  • Will discuss talk with Isreal's Lapid
  • Appreciates the effort of partners and allies to end the war

Meanwhile Israel Foreign minister Lapid is saying:

  • Ukraine war and nuclear talks in Vienna are events that are changing the world as we know it
  • Isreal will do what it can to stop the war in Ukraine
  • It no secret Israeil and US have differences on Iran talks, but have common goal of preventing Iran getting nuclear weapons