Fed nominee Raskin

More on the Fed vote.

Pennsylvania Sen. Toomey is on the wires saying:

US Senate banking committee should not to proceed with vote on Fed nominate Raskin

Banking committee should not vote on Raskin unless she answers questions on Reserve Trust

"We've asked basis questions and she's refused to provide answers"

If committee chair Brown proceeds on vote without Raskin, Republicans will attend and vote

In that event, then significant majority of them would pass with Republican support

Up for vote includes renomination of Chair Powell and vote on Brainard as the vice chairman along with new FOMC members Lisa Cook and Philip Jefferson.

