Prelim was 67.7

Prior was 69.5

Current conditions 71.4 vs 69.8 prelim (75.7 prior)

Expectations 66.0 vs 66.3 prelim (65.5 prior)

1-year inflation 3.2% vs 3.1% prelim (3.5% prior)

5-10 year inflation 2.8% vs 2.7% prelim (3.0% prior)

I don't think the climbs in inflation is a big surprise after the sharp fall in the prelim data but on net, this is USD bullish.