I posted earlier on the severe pneumonia outbreak in China:

The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially requested that China provide detailed information.

the WHO said Chinese authorities attributed the increase to the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions and the circulation of known pathogens such as influenza, mycoplasma pneumoniae (a common bacterial infection which typically affects younger children), respiratory syncytial virus, and the virus that causes COVID-19.

Both Chinese authorities and the WHO torched much of their credibility during the pandemic. Let's hope they get a handle on this outbreak or whatever it is and it doesn't escalate.

And let's hope we don't get all the tedious rubbish about not bothering to take simple precautions if needed.