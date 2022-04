Shanghai's government says the lockdown of the city will be lifted in stages once zero-covid at the community level is reached.

This policy (of removing lockdown restrictions) in areas showing zero community cases has already been communicated by city authorities. Its not new news.

More:

epidemic control showing a positive trend

normal like will return"soon" as long as policy measures are adhered to

as of 20 April 403 of 666 prioritised firms were carrying out production