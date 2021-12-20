Libya's production of oil drops to 950k BPD due to the loss of the production of the El Sharara field (estimated at 280k BPD), after it was closed by an armed group affiliated with the PFG

Newsquawk notes that, earlier, armed men affiliated with the Petroleum Facilities Guard closed the pipeline, which connects the El_Sharara field and the Zawiya oil port, also they closed the Wafa field pipeline.

