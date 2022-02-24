Morning all, PiQ here. What a time for Justin to have a day off!

I’ll keep this short as the situation is highly fluid in UKR/RUS, and whatever I say will likely be out of date within the hour.

Eamonn has been doing a spectacular job keeping you all up to date during the APAC session.

It’s going to be a news-driven day, and as such, I’m pre-warning you that UKR/RUS news will take up the vast majority of today’s feed. I won’t be apologising for this.

It’s Risk-Off everywhere, stocks sold, oil up, as one would expect.

Here are some assorted markets for you (obviously, we still have a while to go before the European open).

px
px

Markets will be extremely volatile, and  liquidity  will be awful, so trade accordingly.

Finally, I think it’s essential we also try and remember that, at the end of the day, this is an absolutely terrible situation, and many innocent people are currently paying a horrific price. Over the past 20yrs, I’ve traded many disasters, don’t lose sight of the human element.

Keep it tight