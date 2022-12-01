Broader market sentiment is keeping steadier so far today, after a rousing risk rally following Fed chair Powell's remarks yesterday. Powell relented on the central bank's more aggressive approach to tightening policy and that was enough to send markets roaring.

S&P 500 futures are up 7 points, or 0.17%, currently but the optimistic turn yesterday is something to take note of as the cash market broke above its 200-day moving average for the first time since April. Treasuries were also strongly bid yesterday, with 10-year yields dropping by 13 bps to around 3.61% coming into today.

Meanwhile, the dollar was sold off heavily and we are back to contesting key technical levels as outlined here with USD/JPY even breaking to fresh lows since August, targeting 135.00 next.

Trading sentiment will continue to revolve around the post-Powell mood as markets slowly turn their attention to the US non-farm payrolls tomorrow. There will be a few releases in Europe to move things along but nothing that should impact markets all too much.

0700 GMT - Germany October retail sales

0700 GMT - UK November Nationwide house prices

0730 GMT - Switzerland November CPI figures

0815 GMT - Spain November manufacturing PMI

0830 GMT - Switzerland November manufacturing PMI

0845 GMT - Italy November manufacturing PMI

0850 GMT - France November final manufacturing PMI

0855 GMT - Germany November final manufacturing PMI

0900 GMT - Eurozone November final manufacturing PMI

0930 GMT - UK November final manufacturing PMI

1000 GMT - Eurozone October unemployment rate

1230 GMT - US November Challenger layoffs, job cuts

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.

