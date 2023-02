January inflation data from South Korea.

Headline hit a 3 month high:

+0.8% m/m vs. +0.5% expected and +0.2% in December

+5.2% y/y vs. +5.0% expected and +5.0% in December

Core:

+4.1% y/y vs. +4.1% in December

--

Australian CPI surged in December, the monthly was > 8%

Even if inflation does top out here, and the SK data suggests it isn't, its still at uncomfortably high levels for central banks. No pivot yet, folks!

