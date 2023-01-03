South Korea has already tightened admission requirements for people from China. From Monday January 2, South Korea started mandating a PCR test for visitors from China.



South Korean nationals and foreigners with residency status returning to SK after visiting China must quarantine at their residence following a PCR test, must remain in separate facilities until their test findings are confirmed.



Starting on Thursday, visitors from China must present proof of a coronavirus antigen test or PCR that is negative before they arrive.

will also require arrivals from Hong Kong and Macao to test

Info comes via Yonhap, link here for more