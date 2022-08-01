Inflation data from South Korea for July 2022.
Result is in the box, the expected, and prior are immediately to the right, in that order.
That y/y rise is its fastest in more than 20 years.
Core CPI remains at 3.9% y/y, the same as in June.
Inflation data from South Korea for July 2022.
Result is in the box, the expected, and prior are immediately to the right, in that order.
That y/y rise is its fastest in more than 20 years.
Core CPI remains at 3.9% y/y, the same as in June.
Tags
Most Popular
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read