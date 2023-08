The S&P 500 is on track to close at the lows of the week and the worst levels since July 11.

I don't love the look of that chart and the bond market isn't offering much support here. US 10-year yields are up 6 bps to 4.14%. There is a bit of a retracement in 30s though with yields now up only 2 bps.

Watch bonds for clues on what's coming next.