The market is in a much better move today after Facebook earnings stopped the bleeding in stocks. Meta shares are up 15% in the pre-market.

They're off the highs though and so are S&P 500 futures. They're up 50 points to 4260 right now, up 1.2%. Nasdaq futures are slightly stronger while DJIA futures are only up 0.5% in a sign of a bit of a bifurcated market.

Even with a bounce today, the market will still be perilously close to the February low.