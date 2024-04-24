The broader S&P and NASDAQ index closed higher for the third consecutive day. The gains were modest ahead of key earnings starting with Meta Platforms after the close. Chipotle, ServiceNow, IBM, Lam research are all scheduled to release after the close today.

For the rest of the week:

Other key earnings this week:

Thursday: American Airlines, Caterpillar, Southwest, Bristol-Myers Squibb. After close Microsoft, Alphabet, Intel, Western Digital, T-Mobile, Gilead.

Friday: Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Colgate-Palmolive.

The final numbers today show: