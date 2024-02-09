The S&P index opens the day above the 5000 level, but just barely. The NASDAQ index is leading the way with a gain of 0.33%. The Dow industrial averages trading modestly lower. A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average down -13.61 or -0.04% at 38712

S&P index up 5.1 points or 0.10% at 5003

NASDAQ index of 45 points or 0.28% at 15838.41

for the trading week, the major indices are on pace for gains:

Dow Industrial Average +0.13%

S&P index up 0.91%

NASDAQ index up 1.34%

Looking at the US debt market:

2-year yield 4.486%, +3.0 basis points

5-year 4.154%, +3.0 basis points

10 year 4.185% +1.5 basis points

30-year 4.377% -0.1 basis points

looking at other markets: