The S&P index opens the day above the 5000 level, but just barely. The NASDAQ index is leading the way with a gain of 0.33%. The Dow industrial averages trading modestly lower. A snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow industrial average down -13.61 or -0.04% at 38712
- S&P index up 5.1 points or 0.10% at 5003
- NASDAQ index of 45 points or 0.28% at 15838.41
for the trading week, the major indices are on pace for gains:
- Dow Industrial Average +0.13%
- S&P index up 0.91%
- NASDAQ index up 1.34%
Looking at the US debt market:
- 2-year yield 4.486%, +3.0 basis points
- 5-year 4.154%, +3.0 basis points
- 10 year 4.185% +1.5 basis points
- 30-year 4.377% -0.1 basis points
looking at other markets:
- crude oil is up $0.83 at $77.08
- Gold is trading down $9.08 or 0.45% at $2024.90
- Bitcoin is trading at $47,201