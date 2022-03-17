Standard & Poors ratings:

  • says Russia foreign and local currency ratings lowered to 'CC' on high vulnerability to debt nonpayment, still on watch negative
  • says public statements by Russian ministry of finance suggest to us that the govt currently still attempts to transfer payment to the bondholders
  • says it thinks that debt service payments on Russia's Eurobonds due in the next few weeks may face similar technical difficulties
  • says at this point, we consider that Russia's debt is highly vulnerable to nonpayment

more to come