Make it a 7 and 7.

That is 7 consecutive up days, and 7 consecutive up weeks for the the Dow and the Nasdaq. The late day rally fizzled into the close for the S&P, however, as it closed marginally lower on the day (but still down).

There is two more weeks to the end of the year which has seen the Dow move to a new all-time record this week (above 36952.65).

Although unchanged today, the S&P is now just 2.1% from a new all time close (above 4818.62).

Both the S&P and the Nasdaq are trading at the highest levels since January 2022.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow Industrial Average rose 56.79 points or 0.16% at 37305.15

S&P index - 0.36 points or -0.01% at 4719.18

Nasdaq index was 52.35 points or 0.35% at 14813.11

The Russell 2000 which started yesterday fell -15.3 points today or -0.77% to 1985.12

Looking at the trading week, although the S&P index was lower today, it still rose for the week making it seven weeks in room:

Dow Industrial Average rose 2.92%. Since his recent bottom in the week of October 23, the index is up 15.4%

S&P index rose 2.49%. It's gain since October low is 15.0%

Nasdaq index rose 2.85%. It's gain since October low is 18.10%

Russell 2000 index rose by 5.546% for its largest gain since October 30 week, and the second largest weekly gain in 2023. Again since the October low is 21.5%.

And, finally for the trading year:

Dow Industrial Average is up 12.54%

S&P index is up 22.91%

Nasdaq index is up 41.54%

Russell 2000 is up 12.71%

I will have a 7 and 7 and day of the week. Cheers and have a great weekend.