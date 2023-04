SpaceX Starship launch is scrubbed

The SpaceX Starship launch has been scrubbed due to a valve freezing issue. The space ship if successful could take up to 100 people on a mission to Mars down the road. The cargo capacity is also obviously higher as well. The booster itself is nearly double the equivalent NASA rocket. Of course the booster can also return and be reused which is huge for cost savings.

For now, the test - which will not be manned - will be delayed. There is no timetable for relaunch at this time.