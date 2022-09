Prior +10.5%

HICP +9.3% vs +10.1% y/y expected

Spain annual inflation slows down in the final month of Q3, with the headline reading coming in at the lowest since May. This is a welcome development and even when you look at core inflation, it is down to 6.2% y/y as compared to the 6.4% y/y reading in August. It is a bit of comfort for the domestic economy and the ECB but make no mistake, 9% inflation is still very, very high.