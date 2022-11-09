The news as it hit is here ICYMI:

Check out that link for more, its not good news for the US economic outlook. Rate hikes impacting, yeah?

For more on the story Reuters have a piece up, the TL;DR version is that "demand trends reversed faster than expected":

"In the U.S., you're seeing again, as anticipated, a bit of a reset from the e-commerce boom and the volume surges that accompany that,"

"We projected to have lower volume in our fiscal first and second quarter already. It just came in lower than our initial projections were,"