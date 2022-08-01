In mid-July the possibility of a 28 yen rise was the topic - that's being inched higher to 30 according to Mainichi media in Japan.
And via Jiji press in Japan:
- Japan's Labor ministry says talks will resume today.
- A subcommittee of the Central Minimum Wages Council, which advises the labor minister, will meet to discuss minimum wages for fiscal 2022, which started in April.
- The focus is on whether management and labor representatives can bridge gaps between them regarding the sizes of pay increases and the basis for calculations.
- Both sides agree on the necessity of raising minimum wages amid inflation. Many small businesses, however, are financially weak due to higher materials costs.