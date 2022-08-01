In mid-July the possibility of a 28 yen rise was the topic - that's being inched higher to 30 according to Mainichi media in Japan.

And via Jiji press in Japan:

Japan's Labor ministry says talks will resume today.

A subcommittee of the Central Minimum Wages Council, which advises the labor minister, will meet to discuss minimum wages for fiscal 2022, which started in April.

The focus is on whether management and labor representatives can bridge gaps between them regarding the sizes of pay increases and the basis for calculations.

Both sides agree on the necessity of raising minimum wages amid inflation. Many small businesses, however, are financially weak due to higher materials costs.