The S&P and Dow industrial average have given up their CPI gains. The Dow industrial average is now down -135 points or 0.40% at 33426.34. The S&P indexes trading near unchanged at 4118.5. The low price reached 4112.41.
The NASDAQ index is still holding onto a 63 point gain or 0.53% at 12245.16.
Shares of Microsoft rep $2.46 or 0.8% at $309.50. There is reports that the EU regulators would approve the Microsoft/Activision merger.
Apple shares are up $0.90 or 0.49% and Nvidia is up $2.49 or 0.86%.
The regional bank index KRE is back into negative territory trading down $0.39 or -1.04% at $37.04. Its high price reached $38.20.
Most Dow stocks are experiencing declines. The current snapshot shows:
- Top 3 losers:
- American Express (AXP): -1.89% at $150.49
- Chevron (CVX): -1.73% at $156.36
- Goldman Sachs (GS): -1.24% at $320.75
- Top 3 gainers:
- Salesforce Inc (CRM): +1.30% at $203.79
- Microsoft (MSFT): +0.80% at $309.46
- Apple (AAPL): +0.49% at $172.60
- Stocks with minimal change:
- UnitedHealth (UNH): -0.03% at $490.23
- IBM (IBM): +0.06% at $121.24
- Cisco (CSCO): +0.20% at $46.56