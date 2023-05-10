The S&P and Dow industrial average have given up their CPI gains. The Dow industrial average is now down -135 points or 0.40% at 33426.34. The S&P indexes trading near unchanged at 4118.5. The low price reached 4112.41.

The NASDAQ NASDAQ The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass Read this Term index is still holding onto a 63 point gain or 0.53% at 12245.16.

Shares of Microsoft rep $2.46 or 0.8% at $309.50. There is reports that the EU regulators would approve the Microsoft/Activision merger.

Apple shares are up $0.90 or 0.49% and Nvidia is up $2.49 or 0.86%.

The regional bank index KRE is back into negative territory trading down $0.39 or -1.04% at $37.04. Its high price reached $38.20.

Most Dow stocks are experiencing declines. The current snapshot shows: