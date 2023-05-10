The S&P and Dow industrial average have given up their CPI gains. The Dow industrial average is now down -135 points or 0.40% at 33426.34. The S&P indexes trading near unchanged at 4118.5. The low price reached 4112.41.

The NASDAQ index is still holding onto a 63 point gain or 0.53% at 12245.16.

Shares of Microsoft rep $2.46 or 0.8% at $309.50. There is reports that the EU regulators would approve the Microsoft/Activision merger.

Apple shares are up $0.90 or 0.49% and Nvidia is up $2.49 or 0.86%.

The regional bank index KRE is back into negative territory trading down $0.39 or -1.04% at $37.04. Its high price reached $38.20.

Most Dow stocks are experiencing declines. The current snapshot shows: