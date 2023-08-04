US futures are sitting higher today and that is helped out by tech stocks, after Amazon's earnings beat. Nasdaq futures are up 0.5% and that is seeing S&P 500 futures be up 0.3% as well. That's pointing to a better mood ahead of European trading, with Asian stocks also holding slightly higher so far on the day.

It's been a poor start to August trading for equities in general but after the rally in the past two months, this is but a scratch to the plot armor more than anything else. For today, keep in mind that there is still the US non-farm payrolls to work through before we get to the weekend.