The major stock indices are moving back to the downside after a brief rally after the FOMC meeting minutes.

  • Dow industrial average moved briefly into positive territory but is now down -165 points or -0.49%
  • S&P index fell just short of its closing level from yesterday. The high price reached 4302.18. The close level yesterday was at 4305.34
  • NASDAQ index which has been the weakest of the majors moved up to a high of 13053.51 him. That was still well short of the closing level at 13102.82.

In other markets

Bitcoin moves below a trendline on the hourly chart