European indices are now slipping into negative territory, with US futures also paring gains on the day. It's just 15 minutes right after the open here in Europe but the jitters from last week are coming back.

As you can see, S&P 500 futures are now down by 0.1% to the lows for the day after having traded mostly sideways through the Asia session.

In Europe, major indices are now down by 0.2% to 0.3% after a slightly positive open. But as mentioned earlier:

"But can it (the calmer mood) last? The question last week was whether growth worries or the run up to quarter-end being reasons to have dragged equities lower. If it is the former, things haven't really changed. If it is the latter, there's going to be added focus this week as we gear towards Friday. That might make any rebound or slight relief like the one we're seeing now rather tentative at best."