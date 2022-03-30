The major indices all declined today with the NASDAQ and Russell 2000 leading the way to the downside. In moving lower, the major indices all snapped winning streaks:
S&P and Dow industrial average snapped their 4-day up streaks NASDAQ index snapped it two day up streak Apple, the bellweather for the big cap stocks, snapped it's 11 day up streak.
The final numbers are showing:
Dow industrial average fell -65.40 points or -0.19% at 35228.82 S&P index fell -29.15 points or -0.63% at 4602.46 index fell -177.35 points or -1.21% at 14442.28 NASDAQ
NASDAQ
Read this Term Russell 2000 fell -42.02 points or -1.97% at 2091.06
Looking at the S&P sectors, the winners today were led by:
Energy, +1.2% Utilities, +0.8% Healthcare, +0.2%
The laggards today included:
Consumer discretionary -1.5% Technology, -1.4% Communications -0.8%
Hurting the bias today was less hope for a fast end to the Ukraine war and perhaps increasing concerns for a recession down the road. The 2-10 year spread stayed close to the 0.0 basis point level (at 3.7 basis points currently). The spread going negative is often a precursor to a recession down the road.
Technically although the Nasdaq index fell away from its 100 day MA (
see post here), both the S&P and Dow are closing above their 100 day MAs.
For the S&P index, it is has now closed above its 100 day MA for the 3rd consecutive day. That MA comes in at 4545 (see chart below). Stay above is more bullish technically.
S&P index remains above its 100 day moving average
For the Dow 30 index, it's price briefly dipped back below it's 100 day MA at 35081.32 intraday, but bounced higher and closed at 35228.82. Stay above that MA and the lower 200 day MA at 34988.49 would keep the technical bias in the favor of the buyers.
Dow industrial average stayed above its 100/200D MAs
