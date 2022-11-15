purported photo of the attack
purported photo of the attack

Local reports say Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki convened the emergency meeting of the Committee of the Council of Ministers for National Security & Defense Affairs after one or two Russian missiles fell on a border town with Ukraine, killing two people.

Local reports say the missiles hit Hrubieszow in Lublin Voivodeship, on the border with Ukraine.

An attack on Poland could cause them to trigger NATO Article 5 provisions, which would result in a full-on NATO attack on Russia and World War 3. Let's hope it doesn't get to that.

Earlier today, Russia launched at least 100 missiles at Ukrainian targets, most of which were energy infrastructure. It was one of the largest coordinated strikes of the war.

The town appears to be right on the border.

Hrubieszow
Hrubieszow

Oil is surging on the news while the euro is slumping and equities have now given up nearly all of today's gains. Oil is also getting a lift after reports that Russia's Druzhba pipeline has halted deliveries due to some kind of accident.

oil

This is an awful headline to trade because it either leads to global nuclear war or nothing at all. If it's nuclear war, we're all dead anyway. If it's nothing, then these moves will unwind.

Update from the Associated Press: “A senior U.S. intelligence official says Russian missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, killing two people.”

So US confirmation.