It's not clear when Truss will hand over the role of PM to Sunak but it's not today, according to reports. His first public address will be as Conservative leader.

What was most-interesting from the leaked comments to Conservative lawmakers was that there won't be an early election. Sunak (or whoever the Conservative leader is) doesn't need to call an election until January 2025. That's a long time for an unelected leader in charge of a party in disarray, but given that polls show a Conservative wipe-out, it's no surprise that MPs want to hang onto their jobs and hope for a turn in fortunes.